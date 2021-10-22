China’s Tencent ‘invests’ in desi platform Lokal

New Delhi :

India last year tightened control on investments coming from China into the local firms/start-ups in the wake of border tensions. The tide, perhaps, is turning after more than a year-and-a-half, as some homegrown firms have now raised (or in the process of raising) funds from Chinese conglomerate Tencent. The latest start-up to join the list is Bengaluru-based hyperlocal social media platform Lokal that has raised $12 million from Tencent, the media reported on Thursday. “Existing investors 3one4 Capital, Y Combinator, and India Quotient have also participated in the start-up’s Series A (funding),” the report quoted the source as saying. Tencent and Lokal did not respond to the report. Founded by Jani Pasha and Vipul Chaudhary in June 2018, Lokal serves news to vernacular audiences based on their location, with separate language offerings across states in the country.



