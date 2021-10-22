Reliance Industries Ltd to have Aramco chairman as director

New Delhi :

Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday that a required majority of its shareholders have passed a resolution to appoint Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director to the conglomerate’s board. A little over 98 per cent of the total votes polled on the resolution were in favour of Al-Rumayyan’s addition, Reliance said in a statement. Last month, Reliance said Al-Rumayyan met all regulatory criteria for his appointment as an independent director, pending the shareholder vote on the decision.



