Realme announces K.L. Rahul as new brand ambassador

New Delhi :

"We are optimistic that the partnership will add unprecedented value to the smartphone category since we will also be able to target the massive fan following Rahul enjoys. We are certain that the partnership of such stature with a seasoned celebrity like him will strengthen the brand proposition of making cutting edge technology, fun, stylish, quality-driven products available to the audience," Chief Marketing Officer of India, Europe and Latin America, Francis Wong, said in a statement.

According to the company, the partnership will further complement the brand's attitude of setting new benchmarks, inspiring thousands of millennials across the country.

"The fact that the brand has established itself as one of the leaders in the global market makes me proud to have associated myself with them. realme boasts unparalleled products that are stylish and powerful," Rahul noted.

realme recently announced that it has successfully clocked sales of Rs 3,500 crore across all channels during the 'realme festive days' from October 2-10.

The brand witnessed tremendous growth of a whopping 1,200 per cent in the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 segment on the inaugural day of the festive day sales. The response to realme products has been overwhelming in the ongoing festive quarter, and the company is one of the first to reach 1 million sales units in this festive season.