Trifecta Capital invests Rs 400 cr in four Indian tech entities

Mumbai :

The fund has invested in ixigo, Good Glamm Group (MyGlamm), API Holdings (PharmEasy), and Meesho, in line with its strategy to back growth to late-stage category-leading tech companies, it said in a statement. The fund was launched in May this year with a target corpus of Rs 1,500 cr (about $200 million) and announced its First Close in July.





ixigo is a multi-modal travel platform, while Good Glamm Group is a D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) beauty and personal care company and Meesho is a social-commerce company.