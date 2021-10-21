Thu, Oct 21, 2021

Trifecta Capital invests Rs 400 cr in four Indian tech entities

Published: Oct 21,202107:24 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Trifecta Capital on Wednesday said it has invested Rs 400 crore (about $53 million) across four companies from its maiden equity fund, Trifecta Leaders Fund - I.

Representative image
Representative image
Mumbai:
The fund has invested in ixigo, Good Glamm Group (MyGlamm), API Holdings (PharmEasy), and Meesho, in line with its strategy to back growth to late-stage category-leading tech companies, it said in a statement. The fund was launched in May this year with a target corpus of Rs 1,500 cr (about $200 million) and announced its First Close in July. 

ixigo is a multi-modal travel platform, while Good Glamm Group is a D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) beauty and personal care company and Meesho is a social-commerce company.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations