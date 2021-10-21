Tamilmatrimony unveils ‘Jodii’ vernacular app to engage users

Chennai :

While online matchmaking has seen increased adoption, it’s not to the extent witnessed in other digital services. This is due to issues with current matchmaking options in the market like language barrier and complexity of product, leading to lower number of suitable profiles for these users. Jodii which is a made-for-India app attempts to solve these challenges.





Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder-CEO – Matrimony.com, says “In an increasingly digital world, Jodii is our effort to bridge the digital divide and bring the common people onto the mainstream by offering them better choices with a simple technology solution for the most important aspect of life – marriage. We’re also empowering women to make decisions that can positively impact their life.”





He elaborated saying, “We have seen that on TamilMatrimony, common people like factory workers, technicians, sales men and sales girls, delivery executives, tele-callers and supervisors get lower response. Our purpose in rolling out Jodii is to help Tamils from all walks of life find a life partner.”