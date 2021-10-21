Sun Mobility nets USD 50 mn in funding via Vitol to boost electric vehicle energy business

Bangalore :

The Bengaluru-based firm said this strategic investment by Vitol will enable significant acceleration and expansion of the company’s services across India and select global markets.





It further said it is planning to expand its footprint to all major cities by increasing the number of swap points (battery swapping stations), partnering with various OEMs, collaborating with various fleet operators and distributors to introduce newer business models and adding more vehicles to its ever-expanding mobility as a service (MaaS) offering.





“The company aims to set up 500 SWAP Points in India by the end of 2022 and plans to roll out new products to enhance the swap experience and to further strengthen and expand its leadership in battery swapping across the country,” the statement added.





At present, the company has deployed 65 swap points in over 15 cities in India.





Chetan Maini, cofounder-Chairman, Sun Mobility, said, “our existing technology partnership with Bosch and our new strategic relationships with Vitol will allow us to focus on being a world-class energy solutions provider for electric vehicles. We are certain Vitol, with its strong track record in zero-emission and renewable energy, will add a huge value to our EV business.”