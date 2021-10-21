Back to Academics: IMF Chief Economist to quit job and return to Harvard University

Washington :

The 49-year-old prominent Indian-American economist had joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the Chief Economist in January 2019.





She was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University when she joined the Washington-based global lender.





IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva has announced the search for Gopinath’s successor would begin shortly. “Gita’s contribution to the Fund and our membership has been truly remarkable - quite simply, her impact on the IMF’s work has been tremendous,” Georgieva said.





Harvard University had extended her leave of absence on an exceptional basis by one year, which has allowed her to serve as Chief Economist at the IMF for three years.





“She made history as the first female Chief Economist of the Fund and we benefited immensely from her sharp intellect and deep knowledge of international finance and macroeconomics as we navigate through the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. Gita also won the respect and admiration of colleagues in the Research Department across the Fund, and throughout the membership for leading analytically rigorous work and policy-relevant projects with high impact and influence,” Georgieva said.