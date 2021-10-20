Zoho Corp expands business OS suite with six new apps

Chennai :

Last year, Zoho One’s customer growth was 60 pc year on year globally, and 104 pc in India, its second largest market. The new release empowers businesses to solve disjointed data challenges and close communications gaps across silos, so organisations can become more productive, adapt more quickly to remote and hybrid work model, and become poised for growth.





New apps such as such as Lens, Learn, TeamInbox, new service MAM (Mobile application management) allow for enhanced collaboration and productivity across work environments whether they’re hybrid, remote, or in-person. Additionally, innovations like embedded and conversational BI, DataPrep, Work Graph and Enterprise Search allow users to predict and provide unified real-time insights from across different departments, enabling confident decision-making, a release said.





“The experience that employees, customers, partners, and suppliers get when dealing with businesses is typically a reflection of how that business and its systems are structured internally. Today, the majority of systems are disconnected as a result of siloed solutions offered by vendors,” said Praval Singh, VP, Zoho Corp.





Zoho One aims to resolve operational, digitisation, and retention challenges that businesses encounter, it added.