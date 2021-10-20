Axis Bank to waive 12 EMIs on home loans

New Delhi :

Axis Bank is offering waivers of 12 EMIs on select home loan products and providing on-road finance without any processing fee for two-wheeler customers, it said in a release.





For business owners, it will offer several benefits on term loans, equipment loan and commercial vehicle finance.





Announcing the launch of ‘Dil se Open Celebrations : kyunki Diwali roz roz nahi aati’, the bank said it will offer deals and discounts on shopping in restaurants and other retail loan products on purchases made through Axis Bank debit and credit cards.





The customers will be offered up to 20 per cent discount on purchases from select 2,500 local merchants across 50 cities. The bank customers will get discounts up to 20 percent on shopping from these stores.