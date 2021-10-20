Pre-IPO, Ola’s Chief Operating Officer, Chief financial officer to exit company

Bangalore :

The departures come at a time when there have been reports on Ola’s plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering in the next few months.





The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.





The ride-hailing start-up has selected banks including Citigroup Inc. and Kotak Mahindra Bank to manage its Mumbai initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported in August.





The company, backed by SoftBank Group Corp and Tiger Global Management, has also picked Morgan Stanley for the listing, said people aware of the development. The Bangalore-based start-up could seek a valuation of more than $8 billion in the IPO and could lodge a filing as soon as October, one of the people said.





The 11-year-old Ola would be joining a strong pipeline of Indian start-ups that are ready to tap the IPO market in the coming months.





Paytm, the country’s leader in digital payments, Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant controlled by Walmart Inc., and digital education start-up Byju’s are also preparing for their first-time share sales, the media has reported.





Details of Ola’s IPO including size and timeline could still change as deliberations are ongoing, the people said. More banks could be added later, they said.