Sensex breaches 60,000 mark, Nifty tops 18,500

Mumbai :

After touching an all-time high of 61,894.33 in opening deals, the 30-share Sensex was trading 511.54 points or 0.83% higher at 61,817.49. Similarly, the Nifty surged 157.40 points or 0.86% to 18,495.95. It touched a new intra-day record of 18,521.10 in initial deals.





Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2%, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Dr. Reddy’s and HCL Tech were trading with losses in early deals.





In the previous session on October 14 the 30-share index settled 568.90 points or 0.94% higher at 61,305.95, and the Nifty surged 176.80 points or 0.97% to a new lifetime closing high of 18,338.55. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth ₹1,681.60 crore, as per exchange data.





Market remained shut on October 15 on account of Dasara. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Seoul was positive.





Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.07%to $85.77 per barrel.