Tue, Oct 19, 2021

Equitas SFB Board clears Rs 1k cr fund raise via QIP

Published: Oct 19,202105:38 AM

The Board of Directors of Equitas Small Finance Bank in the meeting held on Monday have approved meeting the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements stipulated by SEBI by raising a sum not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore (including premium) through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)

Representative Image
Chennai: The process will be in accordance with Chapter VI of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 which includes obtaining approval of shareholders through postal ballot/e-voting.

