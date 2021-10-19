Equitas SFB Board clears Rs 1k cr fund raise via QIP

The Board of Directors of Equitas Small Finance Bank in the meeting held on Monday have approved meeting the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements stipulated by SEBI by raising a sum not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore (including premium) through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)

The process will be in accordance with Chapter VI of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 which includes obtaining approval of shareholders through postal ballot/e-voting.