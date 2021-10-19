Tata Motors launches sub-compact SUV Punch at Rs 5.49 lakh

New Delhi :

As per Shailesh Chandra, President - Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors: “With Punch, we have created an entirely new category altogether to address a growing need for small-in-size cars with a true SUV character.”





“We are extremely confident that with the kind of differentiation, the feature package and the absolute safety the Punch has to offer, it will definitely make its mark in the dynamic Indian car market in the days to come.” As per the company, Tata Motors Design Studios in India, UK, and Italy collaborated to design this vehicle.





The vehicle built on the proven and modern Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture is available both in ‘Manual and Automatic’ transmission options.