Reliance Retail enters ultra-premium grocery segment

New Delhi :

Designed keeping in mind the tastes and delicate aesthetic sensibilities of food connoisseurs and well-travelled gourmands, the Freshpik store offers a melange of food products and beverages presented through a bevy of immersive shopping concepts, said a Reliance Retail statement. It has opened its first Freshpik experiential gourmet food superstore at Jio World Drive in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd added.





The range of food items offered at Freshpik include staples, freshly picked fruits and vegetables – with specially curated exotic and organic varieties and live microgreens, apart from essential ingredients for international cuisines such as Italian, Thai, Japanese, Korean and a selection of breads, artisanal cheese, ice creams, frozen desserts and chocolates from local and international producers. “The ‘Good for You’ range of premium and healthy food products caters to the diverse dietary preferences of the health-conscious customers,” it said. Customers can also choose from varieties of tea and coffee; a wide range of personal care products.



