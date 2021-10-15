India notifies 8,424 tonnes of raw sugar exports to US under TRQ

New Delhi :

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports.





''The quantity of 8,424 tonnes of sugar (raw and/or white sugar) to be exported to the US under TRQ scheme from October 1 to September 30, 2022, has been notified,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.





India enjoys duty-free sugar exports to the US for up to 10,000 tonnes annually under the preferential quota arrangement.





India, the world's second biggest producer and the largest consumer of sugar, has a preferential quota arrangement for sugar export with the European Union as well.





The country's sugar export rose 20 per cent to an all-time high of 7.1 million tonnes in the 2020-21 marketing year ended last month, on the back of better demand and financial assistance from the government.





Sugar exports stood at 5.9 million tonnes in the marketing year 2019-20.





According to ISMA, the sugar production is estimated to remain flat at 31 million tonnes in the marketing year 2021-22.





The total availability of sugar is estimated to touch 39.5 million tonnes, including an opening stock of 8.5 million tonnes of sweetener.