Rane Madras acquires Yagachi Technologies to boost PV biz

Chennai :

Rane (Madras) manufactures steering and suspension products and light metal casting components. SCB produces steering and suspension components such as inner ball joints and outer ball joints. The division’s major customers include Mando India which serves OEMs like Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra. Harish Lakshman, VC, Rane Group, said in a statement the all-cash deal would enhance RML’s leadership position and share in domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market.