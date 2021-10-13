Rohit Sharma named brand ambassador of Infinity Learn

New Delhi :

"I am impressed by the vision and the compelling story of commitment shown by Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya who is known to identify and nurture young talent by imbibing discipline and hard work."





The stylish opener will be the face of Infinity Learn''s multi-channel marketing campaign and brand activities.





"Rohit Sharma's personal brand resonates very well with Infinity Learn’s brand values of trust and delivering success," said Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.





"We look forward to building a strong brand by associating with Rohit."