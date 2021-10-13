Mindtree Q2 net profit up by 57pc to Rs 399 crore

New Delhi :

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased 34.27 per cent to Rs 2,586.2 crore from Rs 1,926 crore in the year-ago quarter of FY21.





"Our revenue in the second quarter was USD 350.1 million, up 12.7 per cent sequentially and 34.1 per cent year-on-year, which was our highest year-on-year growth for a quarter in a decade," Mindtree CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said in a statement.





With disciplined execution and dedication of Mindtree Minds, the company is well positioned to capitalise on the strong demand environment and deliver profitable industry-leading growth in the current financial year, he added.