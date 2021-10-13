Exim Bank targets USD 7 bn financing of project exports over 5 yrs

New Delhi :

The NEIA Trust, set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in March 2006, provides export credit insurance cover for promoting medium and long-term project exports from India.





The corpus infusion will enhance the project export possibility having cover by NEIA by about Rs 33,000 crore over the next five years (equivalent to USD 4.5 billion), the bank said in a statement.





''The capital infusion will help tap the huge potential of project exports in focus markets. The Bank has currently supported 31 projects valued at USD 2.74 billion in 14 countries under the Buyer's Credit under NEIA program,'' it said.





The opportunity for Indian exporters remains significant given the fact that the project exporters have already developed substantial competitiveness in several sectors and the financing options provided by Exim Bank are well recognized, it added.