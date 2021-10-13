M2P Fintech raises USD 35 million from Tiger Global to expand business

Chennai :

M2P intends to use the fresh funds to enhance its API infrastructure capabilities and expand its reach beyond Asia. M2P’s platform powers some of the leading banks, fintech, and consumer internet companies across Asia becoming the leading fintech enabler in the region.





M2P achieved 400% Y-O-Y revenue growth and is processing more than $10 billion in annualised payments volume across millions of users through 500+ discerning fintech partnerships. M2P has a market presence in India, Nepal, the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Bahrain, and Egypt. The company plans to expand its footprint to Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and across the MENA region.





Madhusudanan R, Co-founder and CEO of M2P Fintech, said: “The founding vision of M2P Fintech is to enable every company to become a fintech. Our immediate focus is to double down on growth in India and the expansion of our team in Dubai, where we have committed to invest more than AED 100 million over the next 18-24 months. We are also aggressively pursuing organic and strategic opportunities that will strengthen our product capabilities to better serve our customers.”



