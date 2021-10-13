Retail inflation eases to 4.35 pc in Sept: Data

Retail inflation declined to 4.35 per cent in September, mainly due to lower food prices, as per government data released on Tuesday.
New Delhi: The Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation was at 5.30 per cent in August and at 7.27 per cent in September 2020. As per the data released by the National Statistical Office, the inflation in food basket eased to 0.68 per cent in September 2021, significantly down from 3.11 per cent in the preceding month. The Reserve Bank of India, which mainly factors in CPI-based inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been tasked by the government to keep it at 4 per cent, with a tolerance band of 2 pc on either side.
