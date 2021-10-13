Bharat FIH opens R and D centre at IIT-Madras

Chennai :

Bharat FIH will offer end-to-end services portfolio to customers that includes product design, tooling and moulding for Smart Phones and other products and services in the electronics segment. The world-class unit will be equipped to offer tailor-made robust product designed for all current and future cutting-edge technologies for its global and Indian customers. Bharat FIH R&D Centre will be among the first R&D Centres in India to design end-to-end 5G devices.