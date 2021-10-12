TCS to continue investments as per business requirements: CFO

Mumbai :

The company, however, continues to be focused on the 26-28 per cent operating profit margin band and has its structures aligned towards achieving the aspirational band, its chief financial officer Samir Seksaria underlined.





“(as we see) short-term volatilities, it is not that we will do things only to protect the margins. Whatever the investments are required, whatever is the right thing to do we will continue to invest. In the short term, we are not looking at… the short-term focus will be to feed the needs of the business as far as possible,” Seksaria said.





In the September quarter, the largest software exporter reported margins at 25.6 per cent and stated the possibility of short-term volatilities on this front like supply-side constraints as the attrition goes up, currency headwinds and the possibility of demand getting impacted due to future waves of pandemic. The company, which employs over 5 lakh people, also reported an increase in attrition at 11.9 per cent.