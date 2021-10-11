Spotted: Royal Enfield Scram 411 test mule on ECR in Chennai

Chennai :

Royal Enfield's much awaited new scrambler which goes under the title Royal Enfield Scram 411 was recently spotted by DT Next on East Coast Road in Chennai. A rider was seen with the test mule, and from the looks of it, the bike is likely to share its engine with the Himalayan and has a single seating unit.

Despite efforts to catch up with the rider, the two-wheeler zipped past, but from what one could see, it has a 19-inch front wheel, a smaller fuel tank and a new rear mudguard design. The bike is expected to launch in the last week of November.