Grundfos unveils innovative drinking water and dispensing solution

Grundfos unveiled an innovative drinking water and dispensing solution in Delhi. This affordable solution consists of intelligent pumps that controls a membrane treatment system and a dispenser that provides clean and safe drinking water.
Chennai: Grundfos also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Projects to cooperate and explore projects jointly in the area of environment, sustainability and water. This will be done through cooperation and joint ventures in the areas of technology, identification of market and joint business development. This MoU is aligned to the ongoing Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India, strengthening the collaboration between both countries. The partnership comes at a time where both countries are focusing on expanding economic ties, green growth, and cooperation on global challenges such as climate change. The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen and Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane were present during the MoU signing. They were joined by senior delegates from the Danish and senior leaders from both Tata Projects and Grundfos.
