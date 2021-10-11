Registrations open for HCL Jigsaw 2.0

Chennai :

It is devised to identify and award India’s Top young problem solvers through a multi-layered evaluation process. HCL Jigsaw assesses school students from class 6 to 9 on key 21st-century skills, including research, critical thinking and communication and helps them apply these to solve real-world challenges.





The competition will take place virtually in three rounds - qualifiers (December 3-8, 2021), semifinals on December 18, and the finale on December 19, 2021). Winners of HCL Jigsaw 2.0 will earn prizes and gadgets worth up to Rs 1 lakh, each along with learning opportunities at HCL Engineering and Innovation labs.





Interested students or schools can register themselves for the second edition of the pan-India competition at www.hcljigsaw.com by November 26, 2021.