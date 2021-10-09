Airtel to give Rs 6,000 cashback on purchase of smartphones from its portal

New Delhi :

The cashback will be given on smartphones priced up to Rs 12,000 apiece from 12 brands - Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Itel, Lava, inffinix, Techno, Lenovo and Motorola. “Airtel will offer an attractive cashback of Rs 6,000 to customers who purchase a new smartphone priced up to Rs 12,000 approximately from leading brands. Over 150 smartphones are eligible for this benefit,” Airtel said in a statement.





To avail the cashback benefit, the new smartphone buyer will need to recharge with an Airtel prepaid pack of Rs 249 or above continuously (as per pack validity) for 36 months.





“The customer will receive the cashback in two parts - the first instalment of Rs 2,000 after 18 months and the remaining Rs 4,000 after 36 months,” the statement said.





The initiative is part of Airtel’’s flagship Mera Pehla Smartphone programme that aims to make it easier for more Indians to upgrade to quality smartphones.





Besides the cashback, customers opting for the scheme are also eligible for a one-time free screen replacement by Servify in case of damage.





“Once a customer is on an eligible recharge pack, the screen replacement enrolment can be done on the Airtel Thanks App within 90 days period,” the statement said. The company has not put any deadline for the scheme.





“As millions of customers across India aspire for a quality smartphone for good online experience, our ambition is to make it easier for them to own the device of their choice. We will continue to bring to market a range of interventions as part of this innovative program,” Bharti Airtel director for marketing and communications Shashwat Sharma.