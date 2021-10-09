Bank of Baroda reduces home loan rates by 25 bps

Bank of Baroda has announced reduction of 25 bps in its home loan rates from 6.75% to 6.50%* wef from October 7, 2021.

New Delhi : With the onset of festive season and to make home buying more affordable for customers, it has extended this offer and the special rate will be available till December 31, 2021. The new rates will be available for customers applying for fresh loans, loan transfer or looking to refinance their existing loans making the offer more inclusive. Nil processing fee on home loan was already on offer and has been extended till December 31, 2021. HT Solanki, GM-Mortgages & Other retail assets, BoB said , “With this reduction, our home loans are now offering the most competitive rates across categories for a limited period till 31/12/2021.”