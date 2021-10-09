Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital to invest Rs 300 cr in Maharashtra

Aditya Jyot Eye hospital, one of Maharashtra’s leading eyecare facilities founded by Padma Shri Dr S. Natarajan in 1990, has merged with Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, becoming the 100th centre of the eye hospital chain.
Chennai:
Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital is the first NABH Accredited eye hospital in Mumbai, housing all specialities of eyecare under one roof, making cross consultation easy and seamless. Dr S Natarajan, a third-generation ophthalmologist, will now be the Chief of Vitreo Retina services of Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals.
Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, said: “Aditya Jyot Hospital becoming a part of our chain has taken our total tally of eyecare facilities across India and abroad to 100.” “The merger is only a start for Maharashtra, where we plan to invest over Rs 300 cr and set up 20 eye hospitals and over 100 outreach clinics in the next three years.
We have a Rs 1,000 crore expansion plan to increase our footprint pan-India to 200 hospitals in the next three years, along with 500 outreach centres,” he added.
Natarajan, Chairman, Aditya Jyot eye Hospital, said: “Our association with the Group goes back over 20 years and we have a shared vision of making technology-driven quality eyecare available to all.”
Conversations