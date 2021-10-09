Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital to invest Rs 300 cr in Maharashtra

Chennai :

Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital is the first NABH Accredited eye hospital in Mumbai, housing all specialities of eyecare under one roof, making cross consultation easy and seamless. Dr S Natarajan, a third-generation ophthalmologist, will now be the Chief of Vitreo Retina services of Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals.





Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, said: “Aditya Jyot Hospital becoming a part of our chain has taken our total tally of eyecare facilities across India and abroad to 100.” “The merger is only a start for Maharashtra, where we plan to invest over Rs 300 cr and set up 20 eye hospitals and over 100 outreach clinics in the next three years.





We have a Rs 1,000 crore expansion plan to increase our footprint pan-India to 200 hospitals in the next three years, along with 500 outreach centres,” he added.





Natarajan, Chairman, Aditya Jyot eye Hospital, said: “Our association with the Group goes back over 20 years and we have a shared vision of making technology-driven quality eyecare available to all.”