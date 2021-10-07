Ozonetel secures USD 5 mn for US expansion

Mumbai :

The funds will be used to expand US operations and double headcount in the coming year, as per a statement from the 11-year-old company that started out with a contact/call centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) offering. “This is an important juncture for us to scale our business, and we are particularly looking to grow our footprint in the US. We plan to reach $100 mn ARR (annual recurring revenue) in the next four years,” its founder and Chief Executive CSN Murthy said.





Ozonetel saw a 100 pc surge in its business growth and has doubled its customer base over the past 12 months. It has 15,000 agents working from home serving various sectors.