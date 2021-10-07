Thu, Oct 07, 2021

Ozonetel secures USD 5 mn for US expansion

Published: Oct 07,202107:24 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

On-demand cloud communication services provider Ozonetel on Wednesday said it has raised $5 mn (about Rs 37.5 crore) from Bengaluru-based private equity fund Stakeboat Capital.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Mumbai:
The funds will be used to expand US operations and double headcount in the coming year, as per a statement from the 11-year-old company that started out with a contact/call centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) offering. “This is an important juncture for us to scale our business, and we are particularly looking to grow our footprint in the US. We plan to reach $100 mn ARR (annual recurring revenue) in the next four years,” its founder and Chief Executive CSN Murthy said. 

Ozonetel saw a 100 pc surge in its business growth and has doubled its customer base over the past 12 months. It has 15,000 agents working from home serving various sectors.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations