Thu, Oct 07, 2021

LPG price up by Rs 15 per cylinder, fuel rates rise

Published: Oct 07,202112:43 AM

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder while petrol and diesel rates saw their steepest increase in recent weeks, pushing prices to all-time high levels across the country.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG were hiked, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Cooking gas now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai, and Rs 926 in Kolkata, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. A 5-kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 502.
