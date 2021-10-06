Services sector activity expands in Sept, employment up after 10 months

New Delhi :

The seasonally-adjusted India Services Business Activity Index fell from 56.7 in August to 55.2 in September, but remained well above its long-run average. “Despite easing from August, the rate of expansion was marked and the second-fastest since February 2020,” the survey said.





Buoyed by signs of improvements in underlying demand, Indian service providers took on additional staff during September.





The increase in employment ended a nine month sequence of job shedding, but was marginal overall as some panellists indicated having sufficient workforces to deal with their workloads.