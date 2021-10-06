Vedanta vies for govt’s stake in Hindustan Copper

New Delhi :

He said the company is doing its due diligence for the same. “Yes we are looking (at) Hindustan Copper. We are doing the due diligence...The dates have not come...As soon as they announce the date, things will be much more exciting and people will start believing that the process is going on in India,” Agarwal said when asked whether he is looking at participating in the government’s disinvestment process.





When asked about its plans to delist its American depositary shares from the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), Agarwal said that they have already applied for the same.





“We are waiting for their confirmation,” he said.





Vedanta is also planning to invest about $20 billion in 2 to 3 years time. “It can go to four years also. Twenty-five per cent on technology side and 75 per cent on natural resources side,” he said.