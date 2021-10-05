Kotak Mahindra Bank gets nod to collect direct, indirect taxes

Mumbai :

With this, the bank becomes the first scheduled private sector bank to receive approval after the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allowing all banks to participate in the government-related business.





After technical integration, KMBL customers will be able to pay their direct and indirect taxes straight from KMBL's mobile banking or net banking platforms as well as through KMBL's branch banking network, resulting in immense ease and convenience for customers, bank said in a statement.





Kotak Mahindra Bank's Joint Managing Director, Dipak Gupta said: "We are delighted to receive the necessary approvals permitting Kotak to collect direct and indirect taxes on behalf of the government, making tax payments more simple, convenient, and efficient for our customers. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with the government, providing a wide range of services, backed by our strong technology platform, digital capabilities, and customer-first approach."