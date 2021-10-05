Markets open on a negative note

Mumbai :

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 59,320.14 which was also the high point.





The Sensex touched a low of 59,127.04 points.





On Monday the Sensex closed at 59,299.32 points.





The Sensex is trading at 59,243.22 down by 56.1 points or 0.09 per cent.





The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 17,661.35 points after closing at 17,691.25 points.





The Nifty is trading at 17,668.35 points in the morning.