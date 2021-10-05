Mega Deals: ChrysCapital buys ResultsCX for USD 400 mn from One Equity Partners

New Delhi :

The acquisition is the largest-ever deal done by ChrysCapital and sources estimate it to be around $400 million.





ResultsCX has a footprint across several countries and ChrysCapital expects the firm to enter India within a year to capitalise on the country’’s talent pool.





“ResultsCX serves mainly US clients. It has several centres spread across various geographies but not in India. We do intend to invest in India and grow India going forward but it will not be at the cost of jobs in US and other geographies but it will be for incremental growth,” ChrysCapital director Akshat Babbar said.





He said ResultsCX is expected to expand its footprint in India within 12 months. “We will add India to keep growing faster. We want to invest and increase this business. The growth will come across the board. The US market will grow and the employee base will grow there,” Babbar said.





“Similarly, the Philippines, Mexico employee base will grow and similarly India will be also one of the geographies,” he added.





ChrysCapital declined to comment on the deal size.





ResultsCX has approximately 20,000 employees and 25 delivery centres globally.





ChrysCapital has around $4 billion worth of assets under management and more than half of the investment has been made in India.