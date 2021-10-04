Kisan Rail transports 361 tonnes of Telangana onions to Bengal

Hyderabad :

Comprising of 15 parcel vans, the Kisan Rail from Moula Ali railway station, terminates at New Jalpaiguri Station of West Bengal.

South Central Railway has been operating Kisan Rails to assist the traders, cargo operators and farmers in and around Twin city areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, in transporting their Agri products to farther destinations across the country. South Central Railway is operating Kisan Rail services from suburban railway stations of twin city area, an SCR release stated on Monday.

The Business Development Unit (BDU) teams formed across the Zone are playing vital role including in new commodities in the freight basket of South Central Railway. The BDU teams of Secunderabad Division are in regular contact with farmers and traders who desire to transport agricultural products. These consistent efforts have yielded results and the Secunderabad division is able to capture the onion loading from Moula-Ali railway station, said a senior SCR official.

So far, the farmers and traders have been regularly sending their products by road to the eastern parts of the country, which involves lot of effort and abnormal delays. Transportation of agricultural products through Kisan Rails has proved to be safe, economical and cost effective when compared to the roadways. The time taken to reach the destination is very less, besides being hassle-free transportation with least enroute damage to their product. The BDU team clearly explained all these factors to the freight customers and convinced them for offering loading by Kisan Rail, the official explained.



