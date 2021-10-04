LIC to file draft IPO papers with Sebi by Nov: Finance Minister official

New Delhi :

“We target to bring the IPO within this fiscal and we have set strict timelines. The DRHP would be filed by November,” the official said. The government last month appointed 10 merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd to manage the mega initial public offering of country’s largest insurer LIC. Other selected bankers include SBI Capital Market Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, BofA Securities, J P Morgan India Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd.





Once the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) is filed, merchant bankers will hold global and domestic road shows for investors by January, the official said. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has been appointed as legal advisor for the IPO. The government is aiming to list the insurance behemoth within the current financial year ending March.