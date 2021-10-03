Sun, Oct 03, 2021

Federal Bank records 10pc loan growth in Q2

Published: Oct 03,2021

Private sector lender Federal Bank on Sunday said it has posted a 10 per cent growth in advances at Rs 1,37,309 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

File Photo
New Delhi:
Total advances stood at Rs 1,25,209 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing. 

The bank's deposits also rose by 10 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,71,995 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,56,747 crore in the same period a year ago, it said. 

Federal Bank's low-cost deposits--current account and saving deposits(CASA)—were up by 18 per cent to Rs 62,191 crore.
