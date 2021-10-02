Rupee reverses loss against USD

Mumbai :

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit witnessed heavy volatility. It opened on a negative note at 74.33 per dollar as against its previous close of 74.23. It hovered in the range of 74.11 to 74.35 per dollar during the day before ending at 74.12 against the American dolar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 pc to 94.25.