‘Safeguarding security key to NMP’

When it comes to national monetisation, the need to safeguard security and follow global benchmarks are paramout, said speakers at a webinar by Surana & Surana International Attorneys along with Jindal School of Government and Public Policy.

R Sudarshan , Dean of Jindal School welcomed the attendees. Vinod Surana, Managing Partner and CEO, Surana & Surana International Attorneys, moderated the recent webinar on National Monetisation Pipeline : Roadmap to Rs 6 trillion. Some of the distinguished panelists included Arvind Mayaram, Former Finance Secretary; Arun Balakrishnan, Former CMD, Hindustan Petroleum Corp; Arpita Mukherjee, Professor Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations and Ajay Shah, Research Professor of Business, Jindal Global Business School.