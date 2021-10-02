Medanta IPO to offload stake

The Global Health Ltd will issue Rs 500 crore worth of fresh equity shares as well as sell 4.84 crore of its existing equity shares in one of the most keenly-awaited initial public offerings (IPO) in the Indian healthcare sector.
The Draft Red Herring Prospectus, filed by Global Health on Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said that at least Rs 375 crore of the money raised from the fresh issue would be used for paying off debt. Anant Investments, an affiliate of Carlyle Group, expects to offload around 4.33 crore equity shares.
