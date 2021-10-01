Honda Cars India reports 34 pc dip in domestic sales at 6,765 units in Sept

New Delhi :

The company had sold 10,199 units in the domestic market during September 2020, HCIL said in a statement.





Exports stood at 2,964 units last month as compared with 170 units in September 2020, it added.





''On the demand side, there is good momentum in the market with improved buying sentiment.





''However, the supply chain hurdles, including the widespread chip shortage, have been a big challenge right now for the industry, which impacted our production volume and despatches during last month,'' Honda Cars India Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.





The company would continue to align its production through best efforts to tide over this shortage in the coming months, he added.





''With the onset of the auspicious Navratra period next week, the festive season will see further rise in demand for our refreshed line-up and we are positive that it will be fruitful for us,'' Goel noted.