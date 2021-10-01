OYO seeks Sebi nod for Rs 8,430 cr-IPO

New Delhi :

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 7,000 crore and offer for sale to the tune of Rs 1,430 crore, the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi showed on Thursday.





Proceeds from the issue would be used towards funding prepayment or repayment, in part, of certain borrowings availed by our subsidiaries amounting to Rs 2,441 crore, and funding company’s organic and inorganic growth initiatives amounting to Rs 2,900 crore, and balance towards general corporate purpose, it added.





As per the DRHP, the offer of sale comprises selling shareholders such as SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Limited, A1 Holdings Inc, China Lodging Holdings (HK), and Global IVY Ventures LLP.





With the filing for IPO, OYO Hotels and Homes joins the growing list of start-ups who have filed for IPOs recently. It follows the spectacular success of Zomato's IPO that ended with a bumper oversubscription on July 16, and was biggest since March 2020.





As of March 31, 2021, OYO had 5,130 employees around the world, and 70.9 per cent of the total employees are based in India.





The aggregate pre-offer shareholding of company's promoters and promoter group as a percentage of the pre-offer paid-up equity share capital of the company on a fully diluted basis constitutes -- SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd 46.62 per cent, RA Hospitality Holdings (Cayman) 24.94 per cent and Ritesh Agarwal 8.21 per cent, the preliminary papers said.





''As a result of various initiatives that we took, our adjusted gross profit margin improved from 9.7 per cent in fiscal 2020 to 33.2 per cent in fiscal 2021,'' it added.





Global co-ordinators and book running lead managers (GCBRLM) to the offer are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited. The book running lead managers (BRLMs) to the offer are ICICI Securities Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, JM Financial Limited and Deutsche Equities India Private Limited, it added. GCBRLM do both the regulatory and institutional work as well as marketing of the issue, while the BRLMs are largely engaged in marketing the issue to the investors.





Moody’s Investors Service Analyst, Corporate Finance, Sweta Patodia said, “OYO’s potential IPO offering will be credit positive as it will strengthen the company’s liquidity and broaden its investor base. It will also provide the company a longer runway to withstand weak operational performance, should pandemic-related disruptions persist for longer than expected.” A listing on the stock exchanges will also reduce governance-related risks around corporate transparency and limited public disclosures, she added.