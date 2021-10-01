AlphaSense raises USD 180mn funding from Viking Global, Goldman Sachs and others

New Delhi :

Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Cowen Inc, and AllianceBernstein, as well as existing investors joined the series C round of funding, a statement said.





The capital infusion will be used to further invest in product development, content expansion, and customer support, and to drive organic growth as well as acquisitions, it added.





The New York-based company had previously closed a USD 50 million series B funding round in July 2019, which included prominent investors such as Innovation Endeavors, Jim Simons’ Euclidean Capital, Soros Fund Management and Tribeca Venture Partners.





“AlphaSense has emerged as the market intelligence platform and business search engine of choice for global brands such as 3M, SAP, and Siemens. With investment from the world’s leading financial institutions, we are aggressively working towards expanding our India operations,'' AlphaSense co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Raj Neervannan said.





He added that in the next two years, the company intends to scale the research and development of its platform, and a huge contributor to this will be the doubling of its innovation hub in Pune and Mumbai.





The company's customer base now includes the majority of S&P 500 companies, all of the largest 20 pharmaceutical companies, and leading companies in wide-ranging industries such as energy, industrials, consumer goods, and technology.





Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 450 people across offices in the US, the UK, Finland and India.