India's Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says

The Serum Institute of India, which produces the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, will resume small exports via the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX this month and raise it substantially by January, its head told The Telegraph.
New Delhi:
"Our exports to COVAX will recommence again in October, initially these supplies will be small but by January 2022, once we have satisfied domestic demands – people forget that India is still a lower-middle-income country – we will see large volumes go to COVAX," Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said.
