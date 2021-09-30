Foreign exchange reserves rise USD 34.1 bln in June quarter: RBI data

Mumbai :

The valuation gain, reflecting the depreciation of the US dollar against major currencies and increase in gold prices, amounted to USD 2.2 billion during the April-June 2021 period. In the year-ago period, the same was at USD 8 billion.





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during April-June 2021.





On a balance of payments basis, excluding valuation effects, foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 31.9 billion during the June quarter compared to the same period a year ago.





The current account balance recorded a surplus of USD 6.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as against a surplus of USD 19.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.





The capital account surplus stood at USD 25.4 billion in April-June period compared to a surplus of USD 0.8 billion in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the data showed.