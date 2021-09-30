Chennai-based TVS HLX motorcycle series crosses 20 lakh units in cumulative sales

New Delhi :

"The motorcycle has been providing last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments in rural and urban regions across Africa, the Middle East and LATAM (Latin America)," the company added.





The series is available in different variants such as HLX PLUS (100-cc), HLX 125, HLX 150 and HLX 150X in over 42 countries in Africa, the Middle East and LATAM, it added.





TVS Motor Company Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan said, "We are delighted that our leading global brand TVS HLX has achieved a sales milestone of 2 million units across global markets. TVS HLX series is a testimony to our customer experience and quality."





He stated that the company continues to strive to be the most admired brand for its durability, reliability and extensive service and spare parts support across the globe.





"As a customer-focused company, we endeavour to fulfil the fast-evolving customer requirements and provide customised solutions. This milestone has further motivated us to keep introducing aspirational offerings that cater to customers'' future mobility needs," Radhakrishnan said.





TVS HLX comes with a host of convenience features like USB chargers, hazard lamps, gear position indicator and optional offering of a telematics solution, the company said.