SVP Global Ventures to invest Rs 100 crore to set up technical textiles

Compact cotton yarn manufacturer, SVP Global Ventures Ltd on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 100 crore to set up a new facility for technical textiles at Jhalawar, in Rajasthan.
The new manufacturing unit will have a production capacity of 4,375 MT per annum and will produce a range of products including protective uniforms and functional garments and medical textile, among others.
The company plans to commence commercial production from the new plant in 12 to 15 months, SVP Global Ventures Ltd said in a statement. The unit will also manufacture products such as anti-odour knitted fabric for sports.
