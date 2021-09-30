Cholamandalam partners with Sri Sathya hospital for free child heart surgeries

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited (Chola) partners with Sri Sathya hospital for free child heart surgeries.
Chennai: Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa Group on Wednesday reiterated its alliance with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals to provide free cardiac treatment and care to children of drivers, cleaners and mechanics of Commercial Heavy Vehicles, from anywhere in the country. The company has announced an outlay of INR 120 lakhs this fiscal (2021 2022) towards this noble cause which will help treat 80 children born with heart disease.
Conversations